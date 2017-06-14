Despite growth pressures, two of Jackson County’s three school systems spent less in 2016 per student than they did in 2007.
Both the Jackson County and Commerce City school systems spent less per student while the City of Jefferson spent slightly more.
All three school systems saw a growth in students during the time. The Jefferson System had the largest growth of 39 percent in students. The county system grew by 12 percent while Commerce grew by just 3.4 percent.
Despite the drop in Jackson’s per student spending, the county spent the most per student of the three systems both in 2007 and 2016.
The City of Jefferson’s per student spending is among the lowest in the state.
The City of Atlanta schools is the highest in the state at $14,712 per student.
The statewide average is $9,020 per student.
Both the Jackson County and City of Commerce systems were hurt by a declining tax digest during the Great Recession of 2008-2012. The City of Jefferson’s digest was more stable due to its having a larger percentage of commercial and industrial property.
See the full story in the June 14 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Student spending mostly down
