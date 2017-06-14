A woman was arrested after a fight with a Jefferson police officer when she tried to hide a glass pipe used with methamphetamine.
Shelia Marie Osburn 37, 111 Roosevelt Blvd., Commerce, was charged with obstruction, driving on a suspended license and possession of a drug-related object.
Osburn continued to look through “makeup-sized bags” while talking to an officer.
The officer saw her “palm” the glass pipe and attempt to hide it in her shorts on the right side.
She refused an order to stop what she was doing. The officer grabbed both her arms. He and another officer tried to pull her, “kicking and biting,” from the vehicle, but the vehicle began to roll. The officer climbed in the car and put it in park.
Osburn then swung her left hand with the broken glass pipe at the officer.
He hit her with his fist in her face. She dropped the pipe and fell to the ground “where she kicked (the broken pipe) under the car.
The officer said Osburn “kicked, attempted to bite me and attempted twice to stab me with the broken pipe.”
See more arrests in the June 14 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Woman charged after fight with officer
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry