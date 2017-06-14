Eva Wilkerson (06-12-17)

Eva Wilkerson, 61, died Monday, June 12, 2017.

Mrs. Wilkerson was the daughter of the late Clifton Jones and Alpha Gent Forrester. She worked for Sonesta of Gwinnett.

Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Wilkerson; children, Jamie (Charlotte) Wilkerson and David A. (Kimberley) Wilkerson; brothers, David, Larry, Marvin, and Luther Jones; grandchildren, Sophie and Alexander Wilkerson.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 16, at 11 a.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel. The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
