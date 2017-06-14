Gregory Eady (06-12-17)

Gregory Harold Eady, 51, died Monday, June 12, 2017.
Mr. Eady was the son of the late George Henry and Dar Lee West Eady.
Survivors include his wife, Dawn Brent Eady; children, Hunter (Casey) Eady and Grayson Eady; and grandchildren, Granger, Grayden, and Brayden Eady.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 15, at 11 a.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
