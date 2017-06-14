Sea Dragon swimmers earn first-place finishes at Dacula

Fifty-eight Jefferson swimmers took part in the 10-team Dacula Invitational on Saturday with several Sea Dragons earning first-place finishes.
The top performances included:
•Gabby Lee, 8U girls, first, 25-yard backstroke (24.5).
•William Allen, 8U boys, first, 50-yard freestyle (55.77).
•Caroline Sheridan, 10U girls, 50-yard freestyle (42.19).
•Desiree Joransen, 14U girls, first, 100-yard freestyle (1:20.87).
•Tori Lathrop, 18U girls, first, 50-yard freestyle (30.42); first, 50-yard backstroke (36.98).
•Viviam Mendoza, 18U girls, first, 50-yard breaststroke (44.57).
•Joshua Joransen, 18U boys, first, 100-yard freestyle (54.05); first 50-yard butterfly (27.44).
“Our swimmers are working hard every day in practice and the hard work is paying off,” coach Tess Nunnally said. “Our newer swimmers are taking off and continuously drop time and are moving up in scoring. Coach Eddie (Pierce) and I are so pleased with the performances of our swimmers and with their great character and attitudes.”
Jefferson’s next meet is Saturday at the Pentathlon in Winder.
