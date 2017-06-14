The 17th annual North Georgia Folk Potters Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, at the Banks County Recreation Department, located at 607 Thompson Street in Homer.
The goal of the North Georgia Folk Potters Festival is to promote the arts in Banks County, help support the art department in our local schools and to have the best pottery festival in the state of Georgia, organizers state.
Featured potters will include: Steve Turpin, Abby Turpin, David Meaders, Wayne Hewell, Dwayne Crocker, Sid Luck, Shelby West, Stanley Ferguson, Mary Ferguson, Jami Ferguson, Kris London, Marvin Bailey, Roger Corn, Rex Hogan, North Cole Pottery, Kevin Brown, Carolyn Simmons, Allen Gee, Rob Withrow, Walter Aberson, Rodney Leftwich, Kim Leftwich, Ronnie Payne, Brhonda Payne, Mark and Coni Merritt, Joyce Branch, Mike Ledford, Mike Craven, C. Larry Wilson, Bo Thompson, Mike Williamson, Lynn Turmond, Michael Ball, Michael Bayne, Daniel Boone, Joe Craven, Dal Burtchael and Stanley and Kathy Irvin.
For more information, check out the website at www.northgafolkpottersfestival.com or call Steve Turpin at 706-677-1528.
17th annual Potters Festival planned
