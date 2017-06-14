Crews clear WJ intersection, no building permit filed

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, June 14. 2017
Dirt is being moved at a vacant corner of Hwy. 332 and Hwy. 124, but it’s not clear what’s planned at the site.
Crews have been working to clear the property over the past couple of weeks, but no building permit has been filed. The owners may be grading and landscaping the property to make it more attractive to potential buyers, according to the Jackson County planning department. For sale signs are still posted at the site.
The property is zoned commercial and is located across Hwy. 124 from Publix.
