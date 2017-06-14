Vote nears on Braselton’s $4 million budget

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, June 14. 2017
Braselton’s town council is set to vote on its $4 million FY2018 General Fund budget next week.
The vote will be held Wednesday, June 21, at 5 p.m. A public hearing was held Thursday, June 8. No one from the public attended.
Proposed revenues are expected to total $5.44 million, up 14 percent from FY2017 revenues of $4.77 million.
General fund expenses are also expected to increase, up 14 percent from $3.4 million to $3.9 million. Increases are proposed in all departments except one.
Debt payments are expected to total around $1 million, up $200,000 from FY2017 due to new Urban Redevelopment Agency bonds.
See the full story in the June 14 issue of The Braselton News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.