Vote nears on Braselton’s $4 million budget

Braselton’s town council is set to vote on its $4 million FY2018 General Fund budget next week.
The vote will be held Wednesday, June 21, at 5 p.m. A public hearing was held Thursday, June 8. No one from the public attended.
Proposed revenues are expected to total $5.44 million, up 14 percent from FY2017 revenues of $4.77 million.
General fund expenses are also expected to increase, up 14 percent from $3.4 million to $3.9 million. Increases are proposed in all departments except one.
Debt payments are expected to total around $1 million, up $200,000 from FY2017 due to new Urban Redevelopment Agency bonds.
See the full story in the June 14 issue of The Braselton News.
