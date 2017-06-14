Braselton Police Department officers recently helped save a dog that was in a hot car.
Officers were called to a Hwy. 53 travel center for an information report and animal cruelty. A witness said a dog was locked in a vehicle without water for two hours.
Officers noticed the dog was panting heavily. The temperature inside the vehicle was 110.5 degrees. The dog’s temperature was 106 degrees.
Officers unlocked the door and a Jackson County Animal Control officer got the dog.
Charges may be sought.
See more incidents in the June 14 issue of The Braselton News.
Braselton officers help dog in hot car
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry