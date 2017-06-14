Braselton officers help dog in hot car

Wednesday, June 14. 2017
Braselton Police Department officers recently helped save a dog that was in a hot car.
Officers were called to a Hwy. 53 travel center for an information report and animal cruelty. A witness said a dog was locked in a vehicle without water for two hours.
Officers noticed the dog was panting heavily. The temperature inside the vehicle was 110.5 degrees. The dog’s temperature was 106 degrees.
Officers unlocked the door and a Jackson County Animal Control officer got the dog.
Charges may be sought.
See more incidents in the June 14 issue of The Braselton News.
