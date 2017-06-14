Betty Anderson (05-12-17)

JEFFERSON - Betty Lucille Aycock Anderson, 66, entered into rest Friday, May 12, 2017.
Ms. Anderson was born in Rockingham, N.C., the, daughter of the late Arthur Eugene Aycock. She was a member of the Jefferson First United Methodist Church and formerly St. Paul United Methodist Church in Florence, S.C., and was a retired secretary with Florence Steel Erectors. She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann Fickling.
Survivors include a daughter, Keli Anderson Jones and her husband McKinley, Jefferson; grandchildren, Clayton, Chandler and Mary-Mac Jones, Jefferson; brother, Eugene Aycock, Society Hill, S.C.; sister and brother-in-law, Florence Aycock and Junior Sturkie, Florence, S.C.; other family members, Beth and Michael Prosser, Florence, S.C.; and life-long best friends, Cathy (Mack) Pruitt, Sumter, S.C., and Libby Lawton Hromicka, Charleston, S.C.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25, from The St Paul United Methodist Church, 1629 West Palmetto Street, Florence, South Carolina.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
