Yvonne Moore (06-13-17)

PENDERGRASS - Yvonne I. Moore, 67, died Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

Mrs. Moore was a member of Gillsville Baptist Church and was retired from Fulton County School System.

Survivors include her husband, Ronnie Moore, Sr., Pendergrass; son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Kerri Moore, Jr; daughter and son-in-law, Felicia and Sean Allen; granddaughter, Olivia Allen, all of Jefferson; and brother, Clifford La Jouness, Seville, Ohio.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made to the Emory ALS Center, Attn. Camille Sears, Associate Director of Development, Brain Health and Neurosciences, 1440 Clifton Rd., NE, Suite 170, Atlanta, GA 30322, (404)778-3444.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel.
