SPLOST panel recommends list of county capital projects

The citizen committee formed to craft a list of county capital projects for a 1-cent special-purpose local-option sales tax referendum has made its recommendations to the Barrow County Board of Commissioners.
However, the roughly $30 million list doesn’t include a proposed $3 million build-out of the Barrow County Detention Center. The panel of more than a dozen residents held its fifth meeting over the past eight months Monday night as a four-member project recommendation subcommittee presented its recommended list of projects, based largely off a prioritizing of projects the committee did at its April 10 meeting.
The projects are divided into four broad categories: public works and utilities, leisure services, emergency services and sheriff’s office capital needs. Subcommittee spokeswoman Stephanie Bramlett said the subcommittee was concerned about recommending $3 million for the detention center build-out — which would include a new 64-bed pod aimed at addressing crowding concerns and separating violent from nonviolent inmates — due to a staffing shortage of around a dozen employees the sheriff’s office is currently experiencing.
“We felt like $3 million to finish out that pod when they don’t have the staff to oversee it was a little bit frivolous,” said Bramlett, a local realtor and Barrow County Chamber of Commerce ambassador to the county.
The subcommittee, which also included Barrow Board of Education member Lynn Stevens, retired law enforcement official and former interim county manager Jimmy Terrell, and sheriff’s deputy Chad Norris initially recommended just $1.5 million for the expansion, but opted Monday to leave it off the list entirely.
Instead, members said, there should be a push to place the entire expansion on the next SPLOST continuation referendum — likely in November 2022 if voters approve a referendum this fall — so that the staffing shortages can be addressed. By holding off until the next referendum, the project could be designated a “Level 1” project, meaning that sales tax proceeds would be taken right off the top to fund its completion.
In the meantime, Stevens said, the sheriff’s office should reconfigure the space it currently has to address some of the crowding concerns, including a little-used medical unit.
“When we go out and present this,” Stevens said, “we’ve got to do it in a way that explains why holding off is in the best interests of the citizens of the county.”
For more, see the June 14 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
