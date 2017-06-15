Madison County property values are up; here’s a look at what’s going on

Madison County property owners recently got tax assessment notices in the mail. And some suffered sticker shock. There were some noteworthy increases on buildings, with some up 20 percent in value.
But what will this mean for property owners when their tax bills are mailed out later this year? Well, that remains to be seen. Higher bills seem to be in order for many, but just how much also depends on how tax rates are set. And there’s still time for property owners to appeal their values, which could lower their bills later.
What’s clear is that the jump in values was the first big spike Madison County has had in a decade.
So why did that happen?
Madison County chief appraiser Robin Baker said this week that the boost in building values was a result of more data from sales becoming available over the past year. He noted that the sales count of homes in Madison County for 2015/2016 was 186 and is 286 for 2016/17. Baker says that with more sales in the county, a clearer picture of fair-market value emerges. He pointed out that property values were frozen in place by state mandate at 2008 values for three years following the housing collapse. He said values didn’t begin to recover in Madison County until recently. The chief appraiser said the county is required by the state to set values at 95-to-110 percent of fair market value. And because of that, he said the boost in the assessments of buildings was needed. Sales data showed that home prices had increased and that the values needed to be adjusted to be closer to fair-market value.
“I understand people don’t want to have an increase, but I try to explain to them what happened and why,” said Baker, who said his office had received 60 property assessment appeals as of June 5.
The increase in assessments comes as the Madison County government faces the prospect of another large revenue shortfall in 2018. However, next year, the long-time reserve cushion that has helped commissioners avoid tax-rate increases has dwindled to nearly nothing. That means tax revenues will need to increase or expenses must be slashed drastically. The county has consistently had budget shortfalls at $1 million or more in recent years. And next year appears to be more of the same.
Madison County Board of Commissioners began their 2018 budget talks last week. Commission chairman John Scarborough said he wanted the talks to focus, for now, on operating costs only. He noted that a government of Madison County’s size should have three to four months of reserves, but he said by the end of 2017 the county’s reserves would be approaching zero.
“We simply cannot spend more than we take in or are prepared to collect (in taxes),” Scarborough emphasized.
So far, budget meetings have not revealed any magic savings. No easy big-ticket items have appeared on the budget line items to slash without pain. In fact, the county is facing an additional $200,000 in insurance costs, having chosen not to shift more health costs to employees, who they see as underpaid. And maintaining the status quo on services is getting more and more expensive due to inflation and outside forces, such as those rising health care costs.
Consequently, a tax increase seems imminent. And the recent higher property assessments could mean considerably more revenue for the county without leaders having to raise any tax rates. County taxes are factored by “mills.” One mill right now equals $608,000. Baker said that with the boost in values in this year’s assessments, a mill could equal about $670,000. That’s a 10.2-percent increase in the value of a mill. To put that into perspective, the county school system has issued a tax rate of 16.99 mills for years. If the school system applies that same rate to a digest this year with $62,000 more per mill, then the school system will have an additional $1 million in local property tax revenue without having to boost its tax rate. Local governments would, however, have to hold three public hearings to announce a tax increase if they intend to hold the tax rate steady with such a big valuation increase.
Some people are unhappy with these changes.
For instance, commissioner Jim Escoe, a former member of the board of assessors, wrote a letter to The Journal (on Page 6A) this week expressing his displeasure with new values by the appraiser staff.
“After dipping into the reserve funds for several years to balance the budget, it appeared that 2017 would be the year that Madison County would require a mill rate increase,” wrote Escoe. “However, because of that ‘very timely’ revaluation of some property, only those people will have to pay more. Commissioners can still boast ‘we have not had a tax increase in years.’ It appears that this will be how the problem will be solved this year. I want to make it clear that if some pushed for that solution, I was not one of them.”
Two people appeared before county commissioners Monday to voice concerns about the new, increased values. Larry Stewart, a former member of the board of assessors, urged county commissioners to look honestly at the assessments and to consider that the best solution would be to seek new notices for property owners. He said he didn’t have any real issue with the values, but he said they were applied to abruptly, contending that the increases should have been gradual, every three years, not a big one after nothing for a decade. He also said the appraisal staff failed to apply changes to the home depreciation schedule. Basically, he said the appraisal staff boosted home values but didn’t make any adjustments for houses losing value due to age. He said it’s not required by law to make those changes, but it’s considered customary.
“You don’t do one without doing the other,” said Stewart, who urged Madison County property owners to appeal their assessments.
Baker said no depreciation changes were applied. He added that any change to the depreciation schedule would have required a bigger bump in the building values to keep the proper fair market value ratio that the state requires.
Madison County resident John McDowell told commissioners that his property values went up 50 percent three years ago. He appealed that spike and had the increase reduced to 17 percent. But now he’s been hit with another 40-percent increase.
“I hope you’re getting the impression that a lot of property owners are pretty upset,” McDowell told the commissioners.
