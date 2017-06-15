A Commerce woman is suing a supermarket after her husband fell into a deep fryer and died, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.
Chrissie Mcgee Blount filed a lawsuit against Publix Supermarkets in Gwinnett County State Court last week. Blount’s deceased husband, Mansur Blount, 37, was a vent hood technician who died after falling into a deep fryer at a Publix in Dacula in 2015, the AJC wrote.
Blount was cleaning the vents that were above a deep fryer that contained hot cooking oil, according to the AJC.
He was reportedly injured when the fryer cover opened and his left leg fell into the deep fryer. Blount was transported to the emergency room at Grady Memorial but was later moved to the burn unit, according to the AJC. He reportedly died at the hospital as a result of his burns.
Mcgee Blount is suing the grocery store for wrongful death.
According to the AJC, Blount was “unfamiliar with the store” and was “not aware of the hazard.”
Commerce woman sues Publix after husband killed in fryer accident
