James Campbell (06-13-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Thursday, June 15. 2017
AUBURN - James Audrey Campbell, 86, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

He was a member Eastside Baptist Church. James retired as a farmer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ursey and Myrtle McPherson Campbell; his loving wife of 50 years, Evvie Campbell; a son, Dennis Campbell; brother, L.D. Campbell; and sister, Elizabeth Watson.

Survivors include four sons, Tommy Weaver (Darlene), Beaumont, Texas, James Ray Campbell (Maxine), Winder, Donald Campbell (Barbara), Winder, and Tony Campbell (Lisa), Auburn; two daughters, Lisa Williams (David), Auburn, and Tammy Lee (Craig), Lavonia; two sisters, Mary McGowen, Macon, and Ellen Fowler, Douglasville; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 6 until 9 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Smith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 16, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Pastor Josh Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
