AUBURN - James Audrey Campbell, 86, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2017.
He was a member Eastside Baptist Church. James retired as a farmer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ursey and Myrtle McPherson Campbell; his loving wife of 50 years, Evvie Campbell; a son, Dennis Campbell; brother, L.D. Campbell; and sister, Elizabeth Watson.
Survivors include four sons, Tommy Weaver (Darlene), Beaumont, Texas, James Ray Campbell (Maxine), Winder, Donald Campbell (Barbara), Winder, and Tony Campbell (Lisa), Auburn; two daughters, Lisa Williams (David), Auburn, and Tammy Lee (Craig), Lavonia; two sisters, Mary McGowen, Macon, and Ellen Fowler, Douglasville; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 9 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Smith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 16, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Pastor Josh Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
James Campbell (06-13-17)
