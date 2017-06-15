Jay McNabb (06-14-17)

BALDWIN - Jay McNabb, 92, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at his residence.
Born in Oconee County, S.C. on January 9, 1925, he was the son of the late Olen and Mae Smith McNabb. Mr. McNabb was a retired farmer and owner and operator of McNabb Grocery and Service Station. He also retired from Fieldale Farms. He served his country proudly in the United States Army in World War II European Theater, and was a recipient of the Bronze Star. Mr. McNabb was a member of Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening, fishing, and hunting. Mr. McNabb is preceded in death by his brother, Loyd McNabb; and a ister, Bonnie Irvin.
Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years, Rachel Poole McNabb, Baldwin; sons, Jason McNabb, Baldwin, and Ralph McNabb, Toccoa; daughters and sons-in-law, Carolyn and Larry Hogan, Rome, and Laverne and Terry Mize, Clarkesville; grandchildren, Jon (Coley) Mize, Tera Mize, and Kelsey (Billy) Dunn; great-grandchildren, Kate Mize, Luke Mize, and Braiden Dunn; sister, Grace McDuffie, Demorest; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home with the Rev. Kenny Kilby, Elder Charles Chapman and Elder Terrell Simmons officiating. Interment will follow in Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with full military honors provided by the Grant Reeves VFW Post #7720, the Habersham County American Legion Post #84, the Rabun County DAV Chapter #15, and the Georgia National Guard. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 15.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.
McGahee-Griffin Funeral Home, Cornelia, is in charge of arrangements.
