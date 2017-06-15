Susann Royston (06-14-17)

COMMERCE - Susann Royston, 60 died Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at her residence.
Mrs. Royston was born in Atlanta, the daughter of the late, Wayne Lee and Bonnie Carol Phillips Smallwood. Mrs. Royston was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth R. “Kenny” Royston, Commerce; daughters, Christy Morris, Commerce, and Lacinda Kujawa, Danielsville; son, Kenneth L. Royston, Commerce; step-daughter, Lona Pritchett, Danielsville; five grandchildren, Zachary Morris, John Michael Kujawa, Bonnie Grace Kujawa, Brooklyn Russell, and Houston Pritchett; and sister, Tracy Woodall, Williamston, S.C.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 16, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Dr. Shane Roberson officiating. Interment will follow in the Smallwood Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the services.
The immediate family would like to send a special thanks to all the family and friends that helped them out with many things during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family or the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
