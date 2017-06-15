Ralph Johnson (06-07-17)

HOSCHTON - Ralph S. Johnson, 82, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
He was a member of Sharon Baptist Church and a former longtime member of Rehoboth Baptist Church. Ralph was a graduate of Tennessee Tech and retired as the owner of Contract Division Inc. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Era Johnson; his loving wife, Frances Willard Johnson; two sons, Russell Willard and Lewis Willard; and a sister, Rachel Hamvy.
Survivors include four sisters, Helen Church, Columbia Tenn., Carol Gibbing, Houston, Texas, Pat Pogue, Plant City, Fla., and Sandra Johnson, Needleham, Texas; seven grandchildren, David Willard (Joan), Bethlehem, Troy Willard (Brandi), Loganville, Nicole Fast (Carlos), Abaline, Texas, Gabriel Willard (Daniell), Mobile, Ala., Tony Willard, Lawrenceville, Tim Willard, Arizona, and Kelly Willard, Roanoke, Va.; six great-grandchildren, Josh Willard (Taylor), Jonah Willard, Christa Willard, Mikayla Willard, Mackenzie Willard, Macy Fast and Taylor Fast; and a nephew, Phillip Hamvy.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 10, at Sharon Baptist Church with the Rev. Le Gibson officiating. Interment was in Peachtree Memorial Park.
Donations may be made to Sharon Baptist Church or The Alzheimer’s Association.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, was in charge of arrangements.
