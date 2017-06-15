Two inmates who killed two Georgia Correctional officers in Putnam County have been captured in Tennessee after a three-day manhunt.
“We have 100-percent confirmation that both escapees have been arrested in Tennessee,” wrote Madison County Sheriff Michael Moore Thursday evening on the department’s Facebook page. “Madison County S.O. hopes and prays that this will give closure to the families who have lost their loved ones.”
Ricky Dubose, 24, of Comer and Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, are finally in custody after killing Baldwin State Prison officers Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue and fleeing in a stolen vehicle.
According to a report from The Atlanta Journal Constitution, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vernan Keenan said the fugitives committed a home invasion of an elderly couple and then took their car. They then led law enforcement on a chase before wrecking the car. They were captured Thursday night near Shelbyville, Tenn.
Shots were fired, but no one was injured, Keenan said. The Tennessee authorities took the two into custody.
Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills told the AJC that the inmates overtook the guards Tuesday in a transport bus. One officer was driving the bus. The other was in a seat adjacent to him. There was a gate between the officers and the inmates. The two prisoners “went through the gate,” Sills said. “I can’t tell you how the gate got open. It should have been locked. It may have been locked. I have no idea.” After disarming the officers, one of the inmates shot and killed them, said Stills, who said about 30 inmates saw what happened.
Dubose, a former Madison County resident, was serving a 20-year sentence for armed robbery with a projected release date of Sept. 3, 2034. He also had been convicted for two counts of theft by taking, entering auto, three counts of fraudulent credit card, two counts of burglary, three counts of financial identity fraud and robbery.
Fugitives who killed prison guards caught in Tennessee
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry