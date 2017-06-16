Budget shortfall: BOC talks about 2018 county finances

Madison County’s budget cushion is pretty much gone. And tough decisions await.
For years, county commissioners had a substantial reserve fund that allowed them to roll back the tax rate to offset any gains in property values. This kept overall taxes steady for years, though individuals may have seen fluctuations based on property values. Meanwhile, increased expenses and inflation took a toll as revenues sat stagnant. The income repeatedly fell short of growing expenses, which cut into the surplus funds.
Now, the county purse is nearly empty.
And county commissioners are looking at a revenue shortfall in the $1.5 million range for 2018 with no reserve funds to cover the gap. That means a tax increase is inevitable unless the board can find massive cuts, such as the elimination of entire departments, in next year’s budget. And that’s not happening. The group has already held multiple budget meetings and the commissioners haven’t found any low-hanging fruit to snatch off the tree, nothing easy that will fill a $1.5 million gap. They’ll soon put all the documents out for public review at the county commissioners’ office. That way anyone can look over each line item for solutions.
“Everyone before us was working hard to get it (expenses) down,” said new commissioner Tripp Strickland at a June 12 budget meeting. “It (the budget) is pretty bare bones.”
A tax increase is certain, even if the board leaves tax rates steady. And commissioners have made it clear that a tax-rate rollback is not going to happen. Local tax assessment notices were recently mailed to property owners with notable increases in structure values. The projected value of a mill will rise this year by 10.2 percent, from $608,000 to roughly $670,000.
However, commissioners aren’t focused on taxes yet. They’re trying to get an accurate budget.
This year marks the first time in recent history that the board has tackled the budget before setting its tax rates. Typically, the board has set its rates and then tried to cut expenses to match projected revenues. The group was able to do that because it knew it had reserve funds to cover any shortfalls.
But no more.
“If we have a hiccup, then we could be in a negative reserve situation,” said new chairman John Scarborough, who is overseeing his first county budget.
Commissioners are projecting a $16.16 million budget. Scarborough said he’s trying to establish a budget that accurately reflects what will be needed. The county actually spent $16.6 million in 2016. Of course, that included major election expenses and some other one-time costs. But the chairman noted that the proposed 2018 budget is still $400,000 less than what was actually spent last year. The 2017 budget was set at $14.88 million and includes a projected $1.1 million shortfall. He said that simply renewing the 2017 budget for 2018 means the county will once again be $1.1 million in the hole in operating expenses.
On top of that, commissioners are dealing with a huge hike in insurance expenses. The board recently voted to cover $200,000 more in insurance premium costs for employees. Individual full-time employees receive 100-percent coverage from the county, while employees with families cover the cost of dependents. The commissioners looked at shifting costs to the employees, but the proposals were particularly steep on families, with one of the proposals amounting to a $5,000 pay cut for an employee insuring his or her family. The board noted that county salaries are lower than surrounding counties. And they opted to keep the coverage, saying that they didn’t want to force good employees to leave.
In another matter, Scarborough brought up the potential for a two-percent cost-of-living increase mandated by the state government for local elected officials. The county has traditionally awarded all employees whatever is mandated by the state for elected officials, agreeing that it’s not fair to treat elected officials any better pay-wise than employees.
Commissioners Jim Escoe and John Pethel said this may be the time to break with that tradition, a move that could save the county about $220,000 in expenses.
“I’d rather anger the people here (in the government complex) than the taxpayers,” said Escoe, who also said Monday that agriculture doesn’t pay the bills for the county government, not in terms of revenue generated, not like industry would.
Pethel said he felt the budget should be set at the 2017 level and he said several times Monday that he is disturbed by the pay increase shown in the budget for the EMS director, saying that it will open the door for all department heads to seek an increase. Pethel also asked if Keep Madison County Beautiful (KMCB), which has a budget of $8,125, is worthwhile. KMCB oversees local cleanup efforts and education programs.
“How important is Keep Madison County Beautiful?” asked Pethel.
“Very,” responded Scarborough.
Pethel said he’s hearing from citizens who are upset about the budget and that “90 percent of the people” would say “no, absolutely no” to what the BOC is doing.
Commissioner Lee Allen said he’s tired of hearing assumptions about what the people want. He said he’s meeting with everyone he can to get their input, adding that he’s planning a public meeting at the county government complex June 22 at 6:30 p.m. to talk with citizens about the budget.
“Is that even legal?” Escoe asked Allen.
Allen said it certainly is, noting that senators, house members, the president — they all hold public meetings to inform people about what’s going on.
“We need to do this more often,” he said.
Escoe noted that no one, outside of a reporter, was on hand Monday morning for the budget meeting that was advertised in last week’s paper. He said there is a lack of interest.
Allen said the board needs to work to let people have input.
