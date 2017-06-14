Winder-Barrow High School baseball catcher Beau Hanna will sign with the Boston Red Sox after being selected by the team in the 12th round of this week's Major League Baseball draft.
Hanna said Thursday he is scheduled to report Saturday to Fort Myers, Fla., where he will undergo a physical, finalize his contract with the organization and begin preparations for Gulf Coast League play, which begins later this month.
Meanwhile, Hanna's Winder-Barrow teammate, centerfielder Pat DeMarco, was drafted Wednesday in the 24th round by the New York Yankees, but has opted to go to Vanderbilt, which he signed with last fall. DeMarco was scheduled to report to Vanderbilt on Friday to begin preparations for play in a summer league that the school places its incoming freshmen in.
DeMarco will be eligible for the draft again in 2019.
Hanna will become the third active minor league player from Winder-Barrow. Second baseman Travis Demeritte was selected in the first round with the 30th overall pick of the 2013 draft by the Texas Rangers and is currently with the Atlanta Braves organization, which acquired him in a trade last summer. Max Pentecost is currently in the Toronto Blue Jays organization after being selected by the team with the 11th overall pick in 2014. He had previously been taken by the Rangers in the seventh round of the 2011 draft before opting to play college baseball at Kennesaw State. Pentecost is currently splitting time between catcher, first base and DH.
For more on the draft, see the June 21 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Baseball: Bulldoggs' Hanna to sign with Red Sox; DeMarco to head to Vanderbilt
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry