Mary Garrison (06-15-17)

HULL - Mary Nash Garrison, 78, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2017.
A native of Elbert County, Mrs. Garrison was the daughter of the late Jones Nash and Tillie Porterfield Nash. She lived in Oglethorpe County for 20 years and had been a resident of Madison County for 32 years. Mrs. Garrison retired from Westclox and was a member of East Athens Baptist Church.
Mary was a loving wife to Sonny for 50 years prior to his death, a great mother to Jeff and adored her grandchildren, Tyler, Taylor, and Tanner and great-grandchildren, Braydon and Colby. She had a large and loving family, was active in her community, and was a great friend to all. You could always count on Mary and she'll be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include a son, Jeff Garrison and wife, Jacki, Madison County; grandchildren, Tyler, Taylor, and Tanner Garrison, all of Madison County; great-grandchildren, Braydon Nash Garrison and Colby Zane Garrison; brother, Charles Douglas Nash, Commerce; sister, Donna Nash Wharton; and husband, Bob, of Chattanooga, Tenn.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 17, at the chapel of Bernstein Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Hayes officiating. Interment was at Evergreen Memorial Park. Pallbearers were Daniel Wharton, Derrick Nash, Johnny White, John Garrison, David Garrison, Jerry Huff and Billy Ray Thomas.
Donations may be sent to St. Mary's Hospice House, P.O. Box 6588, Athens, GA 30604.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com.
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, was in charge of arrangements.
