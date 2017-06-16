Robert Dempsey Morgan, 82, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, left us to continue on his new journey in heaven Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Robert “Bob”, was the son of the late Worth Herbert Morgan Sr. and Cleo Ruth Dempsey. He was born in Edgemoor, S.C. and spent much of his life in Winder, Ga. and Plantation, Fla. Bob served in the USMC (1953-1957) and worked at Ryder System for over 40 years.
He retired in 1996 and left south Florida in 2004 to relocate for a peaceful retirement at River Landing at Sandy Ridge in Colfax, N.C. There he made many friends and memories.
Bob will be remembered as a loving husband, a hardworking man, a wonderful cook, having a great sense of humor, a father determined to raise and educate his children and “a good-looking granddaddy.”
He was preceded in death by his brother, Worth Herbert Morgan Jr.; stepmother, Evelyn Herrin Morgan; and his daughter, Lori Amelia Morgan.
Left to treasure his memory are his wife of over 60 years, Patricia Joyce Morgan; his children, Laura Kimberly Morgan, Mississippi, Lisa Kathryn Dean (Ralph) and Leslie Karen Sylvester (Shawn), North Carolina, and Clifford Worth Morgan (Irene), Nebraska; a sister, Mary Gay McKinney, Illinois; sister-in-law, Carol Glass, Georgia; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service will be held at River Landing at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to River Landing in memory of Robert Morgan.
Online condolences may be made on his memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com
Arrangements are by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point, N.C.
‘Bob’ Morgan (06-08-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry