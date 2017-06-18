Gillsville to hold election in November to fill council seat

The Gillsville City Council will be operating with one less councilmember for the remainder of the year.
After accepting the resignation of councilman Jim Butler at a meeting held Tuesday, June 6, the council agreed to allow the position to remain vacant until the general election set to be held in November.
According to Mayor Larry Poole, the city charter allows the council the option of appointing someone to fill the recently vacated position, hold a special election to fill the position or to allow the seat to remain vacant until the next scheduled general election.
Poole also reported he has received confirmation that Hall County has agreed to hold the November election on behalf of the city.
Butler tendered his resignation during a meeting held earlier this year following a heated discussion where accusations of unethical activity and failure by the Mayor to follow up on action approved by the council were implied by Butler.
