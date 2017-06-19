Madison County tire amnesty event ahead

Posted by
MadisonJournalTODAY
Monday, June 19. 2017
A “Tire Amnesty Event” will be held June 21-23 and June 28-30 at the Madison County Transfer Station from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

“Take advantage of this great opportunity funded by a State of Georgia grant through Keep Madison County Beautiful,” said organizers.
Madison County citizens will be allowed to bring up to six tires for recycling at no charge. Fees apply for more than six tires.
Here are the rules: no retail/wholesale vendors allowed; tires must be secured to vehicle; no solid rubber tires (ex. Bobcat) or rubber tracks; farm tractor tires must be less than four feet tall and less than 18 inches wide; citizens are responsible for unloading tires; a vehicle tag number will be required.
For more information, call 706-795-5151 or see the scale house attendant.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.