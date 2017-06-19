BOE ahead on hiring for upcoming school term

The Madison County School System is ahead of where they usually are at this time of year in terms of hiring teachers and other staff.
Assistant superintendent Bonnie Knight told the board that vacancies are filling quickly, but that they are always looking for bus drivers.
She also said a number of schools are undergoing repairs and renovations over the summer that includes painting and replacing flooring, etc.
SPLOST revenue is averaging about $146,000 per month so far this year, Knight said, and at that rate will be just enough to cover debt service payments. “We’ll have to continue to watch it closely,” she said.
Assistant superintendent Michael Williams announced that two of their culinary arts students have been hired by Chateau Elan and that 49 students earned 164 college credits through the state’s Move On When Ready program.
Williams also said the school system is awaiting final approval of a 21st Century Grant worth $1.6 million. He said, if approved, the funds will be used at Hull-Sanford and Colbert Elementary for afterschool, summer programs, enrichment and remediation programs and other education-related projects.
Another Chinese exchange program is planned for next month at Madison County High School. Nine Chinese students and two teachers will travel from the Binzhou school district of China to stay with host families while they attend camp at the high school. Williams said there is a possibility that the time could be moved to September so that the students can attend regular school classes with their host students.
The board also approved the tentative budget for 2017-18 and will hold a public hearing next week on June 21 at 6:30 p.m., followed by a special called meeting at 7 p.m. where they are expected to adopt the budget.
PERSONNEL
The board approved the following personnel recommendations Tuesday night.
Danielsville Elementary – They approved the transfer of EIP teacher Susan Beach from HSES to Danielsville. They also approved a release of contract for fourth grade social studies/science teacher Kayla Burroughs and approved hiring Amber Hill as her replacement.
Hull-Sanford Elementary – They hired Russell Cash as an SPED parapro to replace Jessica Compton.
Ila Elementary – They hired Michele Edwards as an SPED parapro to replace Taylor McClure.
MCHS – They hired Josh Daniel as an ag mechanics teacher to replace Deion Latimer.
School nutrition – They accepted the resignation of MCMS food assistant Stephanie Smith.
Student services - They hired Ashlee Wegmann as an assistant SPED director to replace Jan NeSmith.
