County plans to lift moratorium

Madison County commissioners plan to lift the moratorium on county developments at their July 10 meeting and held a work session June 13 to go over plans for changes to zoning ordinances and the comprehensive plan for the county’s future growth.
Chairman John Scarborough opened the nearly three-hour meeting by telling commissioners that there were four specific areas that they needed to go over: poultry operation and subdivisions (both of which require two public hearings, since they involve changes to the zoning ordinances), county roads in general and the land use plan as it fits into the comprehensive plan.
“We need to get things back in motion for businesses,” Scarborough said. He also mentioned that the BOC had the option of “doing nothing” but that this was an opportunity to put things in place that had been problematic in the past.
POULTRY HOUSES
The BOC agreed on several key changes to the requirements for new poultry houses and will have county attorney Mike Pruett draft a copy for the planning and zoning commission to review before their public hearing on the matter June 20, at 6:30 p.m. at the government complex. The second hearing will be held at the BOC meeting on Monday, July 10, at 6:30 p.m.
The changes agreed on are as follows: there will be a 1,000-foot setback required at the “exhaust end” of poultry houses; the property line setbacks will now be 600 feet (currently 200 feet); A-1 tracts will be required to be a minimum of 50 acres; if an existing rezoned A-1 tract is “idle” for 12 months it will automatically revert back to an A-2 (less intensive) designation, if it was an A-2 prior to the rezone. There will be no rezones to A-1 where the county is already “commercial” or “residential” in character. Vegetative or natural buffers will be required on frontage roads and lastly, there will be a one-mile buffer, from the city limits, of poultry operations (A-1) around municipalities.
There was some discussion, especially about the one-mile municipal buffer, with several commissioners pointing out that there are already poultry operations as close as that to several cities in the county.
Zoning administrator Linda Fortson said properties already established would be grandfathered in, but that any new development has to go by the current zoning ordinances in effect at that time.
These new proposals will now go before the public for discussion and possible modifications before the BOC votes on them.
Commissioner Lee Allen said he just wanted the board to compromise and try to meet in the middle.
“We’re not going to be able to make everybody happy,” he said.
Scarborough agreed, pointing out that these proposed changes were made using ideas from farmers and non-farmers.
SUBDIVISIONS
The board agreed to the following proposals for changes to the subdivision ordinances. They agreed to eliminate “overlays” in the zoning ordinance since they have not been used and to eliminate conservation subdivisions since they have not been successful. Fortson said they had proved to be not practical or cost effective. They also agreed to propose increasing lot sizes for subdivisions without sewerage to 1.5 acres (currently three-quarters of an acre). Subdivisions with both water and sewerage would have a one-acre minimum. The minimums would include all R1, R2 and R3 designations. Commissioner Jim Escoe made the proposal for the increased lot sizes, noting that smaller lots are too small to deal with septic problems, should they occur.
They also discussed impact fees for developers, something Scarborough said Jackson and Oconee counties are now using to help offset housing developments have on infrastructure and schools.
Scarborough said the board can discuss the use of impact fees and implement them at any time in the future.
All board members agreed that sewerage is badly needed infrastructure for the county to move forward.
Roads
Scarborough told the board that they need to develop codes for accepting roads to be maintained by the county.
He said that he reviewed the process in place now of getting landowner right-of-way signatures first before bringing roads before the BOC for approval and that he believes they should stick with the process in that order and build upon that.
He said the county is expecting to receive approximately $800,000 in LMIG money from the state any day and the county will need to supplement that with $240,000 in matching funds. He said supplemental SPLOST funds are also available for road improvements.
Scarborough also noted that he and road superintendent Alan Lapczynski have held off on providing maintenance for privately-owned roads and that it is illegal for the county to use public funds to maintain private roads, according to what he has read. He added that they have received a number of calls about why they aren’t maintaining some private road that they have been doing for years.
Several unpaved roads have come under consideration for paving and the board discussed whether their focus should be on that or more on repairing roads that are already paved.
“Our current (paved) roads are falling apart,” commissioner Tripp Strickland noted.
Scarborough said he had asked Lapczynski to get traffic counts on county roads to see where the greatest needs are. He said the county needs to develop a system for taking in roads that “takes the emotion out of it,” noting that meetings involving roads are often among the most contentious issues they have to deal with.
The commissioners agreed that there is no way to pave all 111 miles of dirt roads in the county quickly, but that it should be something they work toward as funds allow.
Land use plan
Scarborough said the BOC needs to make sure the land use element of the comprehensive plan is consistent with zoning ordinances and they stick with it. He said decisions that vary from their plan and ordinances open the door for litigation.
He said they need to look at what from what they’ve seen that they’ve been the most inconsistent about and correct those issues.
Scarborough said he frequently hears that Madison County needs more affordable housing and also hears from others that want to see more high-end homes with an eye toward increasing property values.
