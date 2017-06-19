Dudley Ray (06-15-17)

BRASELTON - Dudley Clarence Ray passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2017, just three days shy of his 87th birthday. He was born in McRae, Ga., and was the 2nd of three sons to Mamie and Joe Ray.
Dudley was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Joe Ray and William G. Ray.
The Ray family lived in West Green, Ga., where they founded and operated their farming and turpentine business on the family farm. The boys attended West Green School where one of Dudley’s favorite memories was riding his horse, Tony the pony, to the one room school house every day. He also taught Tony tricks which amazed his family and friends. Upon graduation from West Green, he attended Douglas High School where he played football and was also on the track team.
Dudley was a lifelong Dawg, and as such, attended the University of Georgia from 1950 to 1954, graduating with a BS degree. In addition to collecting his degree, he also met the love of his life, JoAnn Dorminey, who was also a student at University of Georgia. To win her heart, Dudley and a pal filled the swimming pool at the KD house, where JoAnn lived, with magnolia blossoms one night because he knew it was her favorite flower, just to surprise her. As they say, the rest is history, and they married in June of 1955. Dudley and JoAnn settled in Douglas, Ga. after they wed and were blessed with two children, Lisa and Chip.
Dudley continued to work in the family farming business and later became a salesman with Georgia Ace Fertilizer. In 1979 he and JoAnn relocated to Lilburn, Ga. and he took a job with the Agri-chemical division of US Steel. He was a born salesman and man of the road flying and driving all across the nation making friends all along the way. Dudley knew how to get things done, from matters relating to selling his products, hiring the right people, or finding the best steak while on the road. He was truly in his element when surrounded by his friends, family and business associates.
In 1995 Dudley retired from LaRoache Industries. In 1997, he and JoAnn decided to move to Chateau Elan in Braselton, Ga. After building their home and setting up his massive shop, he was preparing to kick back, then Dudley had another idea! He decided to run for the Braselton Town Council, winning handily and serving four terms. This was at a time when Braselton was evolving from a sleepy town to a destination for light industrial development by many national companies. Dudley played a large role working with and attracting these companies.
After retirement from the town council Dudley spent his later years enjoying his family and visiting with his Chateau Elan neighbors from the seat of his red University of Georgia golf cart. He spent most days smiling and laughing. The only thing he wished for at the end of his life was for the University of Georgia Bulldogs to win another national championship!
Survivors include his wife, JoAnn Dorminey Ray Braselton; daughter, Lisa Jardine Cyrus and her husband Stratton Cyrus, Austin, Texas; son, Dudley C. Ray, Jr. (aka Chip), Gainesville; granddaughters, Whitney Fulton Jardine, San Francisco, Calif., Suzannah Harrington Ray, New York City, and Stephanie Victoria Ray, Gainesville
Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Sims Funeral Home in Douglas, Ga. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 21, at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Sims Funeral Home. Burial to follow in the Douglas Cemetery.
The family will host a celebration of Dudley’s life at the Legends Clubhouse at Chateau Elan on Thursday, June 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Braselton.
The family would like to thank the caregivers who made the latter part of Dudley’s life more comfortable.
Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of Northeast Georgia, 2150 Limestone Pkwy., Suite 222, Gainesville, GA 30501, The University of Georgia, The Georgia Fund, gifts@uga.edu, or Chestnut Mountain Presbyterian Church, 4903 Chestnut Mountain Circle, Flowery Branch, GA 30542.
Sims Funeral Home, Douglas, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
