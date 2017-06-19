Alex Lewis (06-16-17)

HOMER - Robert Alexander Lewis, 19, died Friday, June 16, 2017.
Alex was born in Macon, the son of Thomas Lewis and Shelly Shimler Lewis, both of Homer. He lived in Alabama, before returning to Carrollton, Ga., and then moving to Banks County, where he graduated from Banks County High School.
Alex loved sports and began his sporting career at age three, when he started T-ball. In high school, he was a triple threat athlete. He played four years of baseball and basketball, and two years of football.
After graduation, he worked at UPS, and coached basketball and baseball for Banks County Middle School. He recently began training to be a basketball official, but his true love was coaching. Alex loved his family and was a friend to all. He was loved by all who knew him.
Survivors, in addition to his parents, include his brothers, Joel Lewis and Bradley Lewis both of Homer; and grandparents, Thomas and Wanda Lewis, Ft. Oglethorpe, Ga., Robert and Vanessa Shimler, Homer; and Donald Riggs, Anniston, Ala.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 19, at The Grove with the Revs. Jeff Pearce and Jeff Appling officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce was in charge of arrangements.
