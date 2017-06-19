Jim Smith (06-12-17)

BETHLEHEM - Jim Looney Smith, 93, passed away Monday, June 12, 2017.
A native of Barrow County, he was the son of the late Asbury and Ila Smith. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy Wallace Smith and a daughter, Jeanette Smith Satterfield. Mr. Smith was a retired brick mason and was of the Apostolic Denomination.
Survivors include children and spouses, Larry and Isabel Smith, Denise and Danny Greeson, Carol and Ricky Rooks, all of Winder, David Smith, Tina Smith and Wayne Watkins all of Bethlehem; six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Enoch Smith, Winder.
Funeral services were held Thursday, June 15, from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Revs. Bobby Allen, Mike Reardon and Leon Pass officiating. Interment was in the Jefferson Smith Family Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder was in charge of arrangements
