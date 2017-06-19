WINDER - Victor Pesaresi, 83, entered into rest Thursday, June 15, 2017.
Mr. Pesaresi was born in Mt. Holly, N. J., the son of the late Nazereno and Josephine Pesaresi. He was of the Methodist denomination and was formerly President of Local 47 in Mt. Holly. Victor loved fishing and was a devoted family man, never meeting a stranger in life; he was loved by his many friends. A hard-working man, Victor was a Mason and the former owner and founder of Specialty Stone Supply. Mr. Pesaresi was preceded in death by a daughter, Dianna Pesaresi.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Julia Goralczyk Pesaresi, Winder; three sons, Victor Pesaresi, Jr., and his wife Dianne, Hoschton, Paul Pesaresi and his wife Terry, Hoschton, and David Pesaresi, Lavonia; sister, Gloria Lombardo, Jefferson; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m., Tuesday, June 20, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Vince Mercardante officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Tuesday, prior to the service, 3 - 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Victor Pesaresi to the attention of his granddaughter, Julie West, 136 New Cut Road, Winder, Georgia 30680, to be distributed to Victor’s caregivers at Winder Healthcare.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., Jefferson, in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Victor Pesaresi (06-15-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry