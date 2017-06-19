JEFFERSON – June Freeman Millwood, 76, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2017.
Mrs. Millwood was born in Asbury Park, N.J., a daughter to the late William James and Fredrice Freeman. She was a member of the Talmo Baptist Church and was a homemaker. Mrs. Millwood was preceded in death by her son, Scott Eugene Lemley.
Survivors include her husband, Stanley Millwood, Jefferson; sons, Ronald Howington and his wife Angie, Jeff Howington and his wife Rhonda; daughter, Lisa Stringer and her husband Roy, all of Jefferson; sisters, Janice McMichael, Akin, S.C., Alice White, Greenville S.C.; brothers, Richard Freeman, James Freeman, Robert Freeman all of New Jersey, Billy Freeman, Chicago, Ill.; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was held on Saturday, June 17, in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Peggy Wages officiating. The burial was in the Talmo Baptist Church Cemetery.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
June Millwood (06-15-17)
