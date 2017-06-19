June Millwood (06-15-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, June 19. 2017
JEFFERSON – June Freeman Millwood, 76, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2017.

Mrs. Millwood was born in Asbury Park, N.J., a daughter to the late William James and Fredrice Freeman. She was a member of the Talmo Baptist Church and was a homemaker. Mrs. Millwood was preceded in death by her son, Scott Eugene Lemley.

Survivors include her husband, Stanley Millwood, Jefferson; sons, Ronald Howington and his wife Angie, Jeff Howington and his wife Rhonda; daughter, Lisa Stringer and her husband Roy, all of Jefferson; sisters, Janice McMichael, Akin, S.C., Alice White, Greenville S.C.; brothers, Richard Freeman, James Freeman, Robert Freeman all of New Jersey, Billy Freeman, Chicago, Ill.; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was held on Saturday, June 17, in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Peggy Wages officiating. The burial was in the Talmo Baptist Church Cemetery.

Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, was in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.