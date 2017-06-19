JEFFERSON - Phillip Grant Gillespie, 59, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2017.
A native of Clarke County, Mr. Gillespie was the son of Joseph Cecil Gillespie and the late Annie Lou Phillips Gillespie. He worked as a truck driver. Mr. Gillespie was a loving husband, father and Papaw, who dedicated his entire life to his family.
Survivors, in addition to his father, include his wife, Tina Hiatt Gillespie; son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Alison Gillespie, Madison County; daughter and son-in-law, Gennie and Chad Dearing, Hall County; stepson, Jason Hiatt, Jefferson; sisters and brothers-in-law, Carol and John Dellinger and Susan and Paul Cronic; and grandchildren, Sara Grace Gillespie, Tucker Dearing and Evan Gillespie.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 20, in the chapel of Bernstein Funeral Home with the Rev. Dan Fuller officiating. Interment was at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com.
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Service was in charge of arrangements.
Phillip Gillespie (06-17-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry