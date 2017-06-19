Tommy C. Wages (06-15-17)

WINDER - Tommy C. Wages, 66, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 15, 2017, at St. Mary’s Hospice in Athens after suffering a debilitating stroke.
Tommy was born in Georgia on August 26, 1950 to the late William Franklin Wages, Jr. and Margaret Frances Mitchell Wages. He was a 1969 graduate of South Gwinnett High School and a member of MENSA International, the largest and oldest high IQ society in the world. He was a computer technologist with BellSouth a number of years, and had also served G.E., Capital and Coca-Cola over the years. He played music by ear, which sounded like a symphony. He loved watching Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, Law & Order, and the Young and the Restless. Tommy will be deeply missed by his family and friends for his humor and fun-loving personality.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Lisa Wages Willis (Kerry) of Anchorage, Alaska; son and fiancé, Todd Ashley Wages and Cat Reinoehl, Winder; two sisters, Brenda Avery, Auburn and Dianne Sheppard, Hoschton; wife, Mary “Teenie” Wages, Dacula; and longtime friend, Roger Pinion, Thomaston, Ga.; five nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. Tommy was preceded in death by four brothers, Charles, Danny, Ronald, and Douglas.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Tommy C. Wages was held Sunday, June 18, at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel.
Donations can be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128 in memory of Tommy C. Wages. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, Lawrenceville Chapel, was entrusted with the arrangements.
