Cindy Hooper (06-15-17)

Monday, June 19. 2017
ATHENS - Cindy Marie Hooper, 53, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2017.

Ms. Hooper was the daughter of William B. and Armanell Shelton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bruce Hooper.

Survivors in addition to her parents include her sister, Vickie Burns Osborne; brother, Ricky (Cheryl) Shelton; niece, Hannah Shelton and nephews, Derek (Crystal) Shelton and family and Shawn (Wendy) Burns and family.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 19, at Lord & Stephens, East chapel. The interment will be in Danielsville Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in memory of Cindy Marie Hooper to Mercy Health Center, 700 Oglethorpe Ave, Athens, GA 30606 or www.mercyhealthcenter.net

Lord & Stephens, East is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
