Roger Cooper (06-14-17)

BRASELTON - Roger Wayne Cooper, 65, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2017.
Mr. Cooper owned C&C Body Shop in Hoschton for 30 years. He loved his grandchildren. He was avid into auto racing and racing at Winder-Barrow Speedway. His other hobbies were to hunt, fish and work on cars. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred C. Sr. and Louise Gilstrap Cooper; brothers, David E. Cooper and Alfred C. Cooper, Jr.
Survivors include his sons, Charles H. Cooper and wife Charlene, Tennessee, and William Chad Cooper, Jefferson; daughters, Brandy Lynn Cooper, Jefferson, Penny Eilen Gray, Flowery Branch; sister, Mary E. Cooper Weber and husband Steve, Macon; seven grandchildren and special friends, Richard and Janel Clarke.
Memorial services were Friday, June 16, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Calvin Gooch officiated.
Arrangements were by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.
www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
