JEFFERSON - Edward Franklin Wilkes, 78, entered into rest Saturday, June 17, 2017.
Mr. Wilkes was born in Danielsville, Ga., the son of the late Junious Edd Wilkes and Audrey Floyd Wilkes. He was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church and was a retired truck driver. Mr. Wilkes was preceded in death by a brother, Samuel Wilkes; grandson, Justin Lee Cannon; and two infant sons, Jonathan Lee Wilkes and Steven Alan Wilkes.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Abraham Wilkes, Jefferson; daughter, Susan Cannon, Jefferson; son, Mike Wilke, Jefferson; two brothers, James and George Wilkes, Jefferson; two sisters, Clarice Wilkes, Jefferson, and Sara Ann Strickland, Waycross; grandchildren, Abi Wilkes, and Danny Lee Cannon; and great-grandchildren, Alexis, Jamey and Emily.
Private memorial services will be held by the family at a later date.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Edward Wilkes (06-17-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry