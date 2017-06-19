Leonard Bond (06-18-17)

Monday, June 19. 2017
COMMERCE - Leonard Bond, 88, died Sunday, June 18, 2017, at his residence.

Mr. Bond was born in Commerce, the son of the late Alvin and Wildred Williamson Bond. He was a member of the Baptist denomination and was a farmer. Mr. Bond was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Virginia Ledford Bond.

Survivors include his son, Danny Bond, Commerce; daughters, Willovena Hanley, Ila, and Kathy Bailey, Hull; sister, Hilda Wynn, Commerce; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Bill Manus and Sam Henderson officiating.

Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the services.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Old Website

