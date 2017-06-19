Annie Ruth Voyles (06-16-17)

HOSCHTON - Annie Ruth Voyles, 80, passed away Friday, June 16, 2017.
Mrs. Voyles had a rose garden that she adored. She was preceded in death by her husband Gene Voyles and brother Benny Atkins.
Survivors include her son Jeff Voyles, Hoschton; brothers Dewey Atkins, Jefferson, Danny Atkins and wife Lisa, Jefferson and Jay Atkins; sisters, Betty Pass, Winder, Dianne Poe and husband Donald, Jefferson; and grandchildren, Lannah Sheriff and husband Andy and Trent Voyles.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 20, at Pendergrass Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Calvin Gooch officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m., Monday, June 19 at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, http://www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
