NICHOLSON - Shirley Mae Etris, 71, died Sunday, June 18, 2017 at Gentiva Hospice, IPU.
Mrs. Etris was born in Commerce to the late Howard and Elizabeth Armstrong Carey. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Etris; and brother, Ray Carey.
Survivors include her children, Charles Rowden, Jr., Nicholson, Phillip Rowden, Alto, Cheryl Wells, Nicholson and John Rowden, Lula; brother, Ansel Carey, Baldwin; sisters, Patsy McGill, Commerce, Sara Jo Whitehead and Fay Carey, both of Nicholson; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday, June 19 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Etris (06-18-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry