Shirley Etris (06-18-17)

Monday, June 19. 2017
NICHOLSON - Shirley Mae Etris, 71, died Sunday, June 18, 2017 at Gentiva Hospice, IPU.

Mrs. Etris was born in Commerce to the late Howard and Elizabeth Armstrong Carey. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Etris; and brother, Ray Carey.

Survivors include her children, Charles Rowden, Jr., Nicholson, Phillip Rowden, Alto, Cheryl Wells, Nicholson and John Rowden, Lula; brother, Ansel Carey, Baldwin; sisters, Patsy McGill, Commerce, Sara Jo Whitehead and Fay Carey, both of Nicholson; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday, June 19 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
Old Website

