Ernest Simmons (06-18-17)

BALDWIN - Ernest Simmons, 74, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2017 at his residence.
Mr. Simmons was born on September 28, 1942 in Baldwin, to the late Brodus and Glenice Kelley Simmons. He was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and on the cemetery committee for a number of years. Mr. Simmons was owner and operator of Simmons Trucking Company for over 40 years. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bruce Simmons.
Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Lenora Lewallen Simmons, Baldwin; son and daughter-in-law, Todd Ernest and Cindy Simmons, Baldwin; sisters, Arlene Gailey, Baldwin; Annie Ruth Simmons, Milledgeville; brother, Ricky Simmons, Baldwin; grandson, Tyler York; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 21, at Mountain View Baptist Church with the Revs. Jamey Harvey and Donnie Ballenger officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 20, at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to an Independent Baptist Church of one’s choice.
Arrangements are in care of Whitfield Funeral Home & Crematory, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Blvd., Baldwin, Georgia. 706-778-7123
Those wishing to express online condolences to the family may do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
