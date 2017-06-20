Cecil Tignor (06-16-17)

JEFFERSON - Cecil Arnold Tignor, 62, entered into rest Friday, June 16, 2017.
Mr. Tignor was born in Richmond, Va., the, son of the late Archie Francis Tignor and Rena Simpson Tignor. He and was a retired master electrician. Mr. Tignor was of the Baptist denomination and was known for his utmost honesty.
Survivors include his wife, Asmarajati Djain Tignor, Jefferson; two daughters, Crystal Tignor Horsley, Mechanicsville, Virginia and Brandy Tignor Meanley, Manquin, Va.; son, Jeffrey Paul Tignor, Winder; sister, Carolyn Maddox, Virginia; two brothers, Bud and Milton Tignor, Virginia; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home and a family celebration of life service will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at 69 Minglewood Court, Manquin, Va. The family will receive friends at Evans Funeral Home Wednesday, June 21, from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
Those desiring are asked to remember Mr. Tignor with memorials to the Alzheimers Association of Georgia, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, Georgia 30346.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
