AUBURN - Sadie Carlyle Teal, 91, passed away Monday, June 19, 2017.
She was a member of the former Fellowship Baptist Church and worked hard all her life as a mother and a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her parents, J.W. and Liz Ivey Carlyle; her husband of 52 years, C.H. Teal; and six siblings, Tom, James, Talmadge, Alton, Rachel and Lilliemae.
Survivors include a son, Ronnie Teal (Lou), Carnesville; three daughters, Brenda Huff, Winder, Kathy Sharpton (Gene), Auburn, and Sandi Fricks (Billy), Royston; eight grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home in Winder, with the Rev. Joel Shadburn officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to visitation.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Sadie Teal (06-19-17)
