The county’s industrial authority signed a “letter of intent” last week to provide a half million gallons of water per day to the new power plant facility soon to open in Colbert at the old Trus Joist plant location.
The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority (IDA) signed the letter of intent (LOI) with Georgia Renewable Power, LLC, at a special called meeting on May 31, according to IDA attorney Victor Johnson.
The LOI states that the IDA does or will have the capacity to provide 500,000 gallons per day to high volume commercial (industrial) users, and will adopt a water rate tier at $3.50 per thousand gallons for those high volume commercial customers who use over 500,000 gallons per day. Johnson said that this is the same rate as the bulk rate for current water sales to the cities of Danielsville and Colbert for their municipal water supply systems.
In addition, the LOI states that Georgia Renewable Power will install or pay for the line connecting the plant to the IDA’s existing 12-inch main line on Hwy. 72 in accordance with the current Madison County water system policy for such line extensions.
County to supply water to power plant
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry