Newspaper honored by GPA

Mainstreet Newspapers won 38 Better Newspaper Contest awards from the Georgia Press Association last weekend, including two papers in the top General Excellence category.
The Madison County Journal, Danielsville, and The Jackson Herald, Jefferson, and won third place in General Excellence in their respective circulation categories, the association’s top honor.
The awards were presented at the GPA’s annual convention held at Jekyll Island.
NEWSPAPER AWARDS
Madison County Journal
3rd Place General Excellence
1st Place Best Special Issues (Veterans’ Day Section)
1st Place Best Feature Writing by Zach Mitcham
1st Place Best Editorial Page
2nd Place Best Sports Column by Zach Mitcham
2nd Place Best Religion Writing
3rd Place Best Page One
3rd Place Best Education Writing
3rd Place Best Sports Feature Photo by Dallas Bordon
3rd Place Best Layout and Design
The Jackson Herald
3rd Place General Excellence
1st Place Best Sports Section by Ben Munro
1st Place Best Spot News Photo by Ben Munro
2nd Place Best Spot News Photo by Alex Pace
1st Place Best Headline Writing by Alex Pace
2nd Place Best Community Service by Mike Buffington
3rd Place Best News Photo by Wesleigh Sagon
3rd Place Best Sports Photo by Ben Munro
3rd Place Best Sports Feature Photo by Clark Buffington
2nd Place Best Photo Essay by Wesleigh Sagon
Braselton News
1st Place Best Feature Photo by Wesleigh Sagon
2nd Place Best Local News Coverage by Alex Pace
3rd Place Best Layout and Design by Alex Pace
3rd Place Best Business Writing
Barrow News-Journal
1st Place Best Hard News Writing
1st Place Best Sports Column by Chris Bridges
1st Place Best Sports Section
2nd Place Best Local News Coverage
2nd Place Best Sports Photo by Jessica Brown
Banks County News
1st Place Local News Coverage
1st Place Best Sports Writing by Charles Phelps
2nd Place Best Sports Writing by Cameron Whitlock
2nd Place Best Spot News Photo by Angela Gary
2nd Place Best Layout and Design
3rd Place Best Spot News Photo by Wesleigh Sagon
3rd Place Best Sports Photo by Charles Phelps
3rd Place Best Sports Section by Charles Phelps
3rd Place Best Business Writing by Angela Gary
