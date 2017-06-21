Man arrested for pointing gun at woman

Officer’s with the Commerce Police Department were called out to 63 Laura Lane, Commerce about a man attacking and pointing a handgun at his girlfriend.
Cody Prather, 26, told police that they got into an argument because his girlfriend had gotten jealous with him. He also said that she pushed him first.
The girlfriend said that Prather grabbed her by the wrist and threw her against a wall and then he pointed a hand gun at her.
Prather also owns an alligator without a permit and it was confiscated. He was charged with battery and cruelty to children.
See more arrests in the June 21 issue of The Jackson Herald.
