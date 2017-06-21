Rep. Benton stripped of leadership roles

Rep. Tommy Benton (R-Jefferson) has been stripped of two leadership positions in the Georgia General Assembly after mailing a Civil War article to colleagues.
Rep. Benton has also reportedly requested that his name not be included on a new Martin Luther King Jr. statue at the state Capitol.
House Speaker David Ralston removed Rep. Benton as chairman of the House Human Relations and Aging Committee last week and pulled him off the House Study Committee on Civic Education after he distributed a magazine article, “The Absurdity of Slavery as the Cause of the War Between the States” to members of the Republican Caucus.
Rep. Benton said this week he found Ralston’s decision excessive.
“That shocked me some,” he said.
Earlier this year, Rep. Benton proposed a resolution to reinstate Confederate Memorial Day and Confederate Heritage Month. He said that resolution was misunderstood by the “media.”
“I was not seeking to create anything with the resolution,” he said. “I was simply asking the House to recognize something that was already in code.”
He said some were concerned the resolution didn’t mention slavery.
“But we were not honoring slavery, we were honoring Confederate Memorial Day and Confederate Heritage Month,” he said.
That resolution was assigned to the rules committee, but Rep. Benton said it never got a hearing.
He said he later sent the magazine article to his colleagues in hopes they would understand “where he was coming from.”
