Jackson Countians can find ample fireworks around the county for Independence Day, with four celebrations from June 24 to July 4.
Fireworks are scheduled June 24 in downtown Jefferson, June 30 in downtown Commerce, July 1 at the Nicholson ballfield and July 4, Highway 52, Braselton. All four will start at dark.
JEFFERSON
Jefferson’s Freedom Festival will lead off June 24. Festivities will be from 5 to 10 p.m.
The “Fly Betty Band” will be on at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks will be shot off from the back of the fire station. The field below Regions Bank drive-through will be available for lawn chairs and blankets.
COMMERCE
Commerce will celebrate from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. in Spencer Park on June 30. Events will include the Hunter Grayson band, a kids’ zone with inflatables and face-painting and food trucks with a variety of items. The rain date for Commerce is July 1.
NICHOLSON
Nicholson will hold its celebration from 4 to 9 p.m. July 1 at the city park. It will include a variety of food and music by the Georgia Red Clay band.
BRASELTON
Braselton will start July 4 with its third Jacob Flood Run/Walk at 10 a.m. It is free and will be along the Mulberry River Walk. Participants can register at www.tinyurl.com/floodrun2017. Later in the day, the town will have Live music will be provided by the Fly Betty Band on the Town Green from 5-10 p.m. A parade will be at 6 p.m. along Highway 53, from the Tech Center through downtown, turning right on Henry Street, continuing to Harrison Street, left on Davis Street, right on Highway 124 and back to the Tech Center. Participants must register for the parade. The form is on the city’s website. Kids’ inflatables, food sales and shopping at local stores also will be part of the activities. Fireworks will be above the town hall. Viewers may line Highway 53 in front of the Old Grist Mill, Northeast Georgia Bank, Braselton library and Braselton Brothers Store on the Davis Street side.
Fireworks, parade coming up in county
