Car show planned in Lula

Posted by
BanksNewsTODAY
Wednesday, June 21. 2017
The Lula Belton Historical Society will present the annual Classic Car & Truck Show on Saturday, June 24, at Rafe Banks Park, 5831 Athens Street, Lula.

The show starts at 10 a.m., coffee, donuts and sausage biscuits to be offered before that.

Registeration will be at the gate with a $20 entry fee.

There will be door prizes throughout the day, 50/50, food, drinks and entertainment.

Trophies include best Chevy, Ford, Import, Truck and top ten best in show.

All proceeds from the show benefit the old Methodist Cemetery that the Historical Society owns.
