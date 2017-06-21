Hunter Scott Berry (06-19-17)

COMER - Hunter Scott Berry, 18, passed away Monday, June 19, 2017 at his residence.
Hunter was born July 16, 1998, in Athens, the son of Erika Taylor Carey and the late Russell Scott Berry. He was a member of Danielsville Evangelical Church, a 2016 graduate of Madison County High School, and was a welder for Caterpillar in Bogart, Ga. Hunter enjoyed the outdoors, whether it was hunting, fishing, riding ATV's and dirt bikes, and playing the sport of paintball.
Survivors in addition to his mother and step-father, Erika and Chad Carey, include a sister, Ashley Burroughs; brothers, Chase Carey and Dylan Carey; grandparents, Marty and Wayne McElroy, Norman Lee and Anne Berry, and Wayne and Sara Carey; great-grandparents, Joel and Sue Ankerich; uncles and aunts, Matt and Christy Taylor, Matthew Lee and Joni Berry, Chris Berry and Chris and Dawn Carey; cousins, Brandon Taylor, Brittany Taylor, Courtney Taylor, Victoria Lee Berry and Matthew Colin Berry.
Funeral services to celebrate Hunter's life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 23, graveside, at Elmhurst Cemetery with the Rev. Dwayne Dickerson officiating. The family is at the home on Shannons Lane in Comer, and will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Berry Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Tyler Hanley, Garrett Coile, Colby Chandler, Brandon Porterfield, Brian Campbell and Gatlin Brown.
Berry Funeral Home, Elberton, is in charge of the arrangements.
